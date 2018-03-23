Apple won't livestream its March 27th education event

Apple's education event next week is a break in tradition in more ways than one. Not only will it take place in Chicago instead of the company's usual homestead in Northern California, it will also not be livestreamed. Instead, the video will only be available on the site after it's over. It's unclear just what Apple hopes to show off at this mysterious "field trip," though signs seem to indicate that it plans to unveil computing devices aimed at students. You can read more about what to expect at the event in our preview, and since there isn't an official livestream, we highly encourage you to bookmark our liveblog link and check back on March 27th.

Catch up on all of the news from Apple's education event right here!