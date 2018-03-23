Atari shows its non-functional 'VCS' console prototype at GDC 2018

Unfortunately, we still don't know all that much about the console itself as the company has remained tight-lipped about its prototype product. Atari promised that the VCS will retail for around $300, will play both classic Atari games as well as modern content, and that pre-orders for the console will begin in April 2018.

Luckily, thanks to a brief hands-on opportunity on Thursday at GDC 2018, we can infer a few more details about the console's potential capabilities. As you can see in the gallery below, the VCS will offer ethernet connectivity, HDMI video output and support up to four USB connections. Given that the VCS' Xbox-style "Modern Controller" is cordless, we can safely assume that the console itself will offer some form of wireless capability too.

Beyond that, who knows? We've yet to hear of any confirmed titles coming to the system, nor have there been any announcements of partnerships with developer studios. What's more, the company previously touted a Spring 2018 release date, but that was before they ran into development problems back in December, so its arrival date remains unconfirmed as well. I suppose we'll simply have to wait for the pre-order window to open next month for more details.