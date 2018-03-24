What we saw at GDC 2018!

Then there was "Siren," a digital personality created by Epic Games, Vicon, Cubic Motion, 3Lateral and Tencent that blurs the line between CGI and reality. Thanks to a new real-time motion capture technology developed by these gaming firms, a human model had her body and finger movements captured and then live-streamed into an Unreal Engine environment. This tech, which will be licensed to interested parties, can have major implications not just in gaming, but also other industries like film, marketing and advertising.

GDC 2018 was a blast, so you know we're already looking forward to the 2019 edition of the show.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from GDC 2018!