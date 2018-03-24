Netflix will release a Formula 1 documentary series

There's no mention of how much the agreement cost, or whether it'll continue through future seasons if the documentary proves a hit.

It's no secret as to why Netflix would leap at a deal like this: it's in a fierce battle for sports supremacy with Amazon, which has its own share of sports exclusives. Netflix also hasn't had a response to Amazon's The Grand Tour, for that matter. The F1 series and the upcoming drag race show Fastest Car (due April 6th) won't directly address that void, but they will give racing fans something to watch if they're choosing between streaming services.