We weren't sure who would best use the iMac Pro that came out last fall, but one thing it did was come in a new color for the desktop and its attachments: Space Gray. After releasing its HomePod in the same scheme, Apple has expanded its suite of standard silver peripherals to come in the smokey hue. Now you can get the magic mouse, keyboard and trackpad in the vaunted space gray color palette. Sadly, the company's wireless keyboard is still silver-only, but hopefully that will change in time.