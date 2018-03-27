Show More Results
Follow our Apple education event live blog at 11AM ET!

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Engadget giveaway: Win a Logitech Harmony Elite and Google Home Mini!

Control more than your TV with this smart universal remote and speaker pairing.
Jon Turi, @jonturi
13m ago in Home
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Engadget

Universal remote controls have been around for a while, but with a product like the Logitech Harmony Elite, simplicity and future-proofing go hand-in-hand. The Elite's Hub system lets you control IR, Bluetooth and even network-based products beyond your home entertainment system. Not only can you condense your media remotes into one easy-to-set-up package, but your power extends to connected home products like Philips Hue lights or Nest thermostats. That power goes one step further when you link a smart speaker like Google Home Mini to the Hub. Now that single remote can get a little dusty as you turn on your TV and navigate to preset channels using your voice alone.

Logitech has provided us with its Harmony Elite and a Google Home Mini for two winners this week, so they can sample they joys of smart home controls and deepen that groove in the couch cushion. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below for up to three chances at winning this Logitech Harmony Elite universal remote and smart speaker combo. Good luck!

a Rafflecopter giveaway

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. Two (2) winners will each receive one (1) Logitech Harmony Elite universal remote control ($249.99 retail value) and one (1) Google Home mini smart speaker ($49 retail value).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until March 28th at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr