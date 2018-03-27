Lexus is the latest carmaker to offer a subscription service

The new vehicle will be available in two drivetrain flavors. The front-wheel drive UX 200 has a 2.0 liter, four-cylinder engine with a continuously variable transmission, while the UX 250h has a similarly powerful hybrid drive system and all-wheel drive. The company hopes that young car buyers will flock to this automobile. "The first-ever Lexus UX is designed for the modern urban explorer seeking a fresh, contemporary and dynamic take on luxury driving," said Lexus' Chika Kako. "We designed the UX to appeal to buyers in their 30s who seek not only what is new and exciting, but what is also relevant to their lifestyles."