Logitech built a $49 digital crayon for the new iPad

Apple's new starter iPad is designed to make drawing more accessible, but the $89-plus it takes to buy the official Pencil for that iPad is a lot to swallow for cash-strapped educators. That's where Logitech might help: it's introducing a $49 Crayon accessory for the new iPad that should put art and handwriting within the reach of more schools. We're still waiting on details as we write this, but it's evident that Apple is comfortable allowing Pencil alternatives if it means getting more iPads into classrooms.
At the same time, Logitech is also readying a $99 Rugged Combo case for the iPad that includes a keyboard and a slot for your stylus. This should both make the iPad feasible as a laptop and help it survive the inevitable tumble or two. That makes the iPad/Rugged Combo pairing decidedly pricier than a Chromebook (you can easily find educational Chromebooks under $300), but Apple and Logitech are no doubt betting that the touch-native interface will be worth it in some classes.
