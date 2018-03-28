Boeing: Reports of WannaCry outbreak 'overstated and inaccurate'

This afternoon a report by the Seattle Times cited internal messages showing that aircraft builder Boeing had been hit by the WannaCry ransomware and there were fears it could affect production. Boeing VP Linda Mills tells Engadget in a statement that its network security "detected a limited intrusion of malware that affected a small number of systems," and it shouldn't affect deliveries.

Issues with ransomware have not tailed off since last year's worldwide outbreak of WannaCry/NotPetya, and the city of Atlanta's government is still recovering after "SamSam" ransomware locked down some systems last week. Even if this occurrence is as controllable as Boeing believes, it's surely not the last time we'll hear about a large organization suddenly locked out of its own computers.