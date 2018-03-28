EU confirms UK will lose Netflix 'portability' following Brexit

Thanks to Brexit, UK residents won't be able to access BBC iPlayer or native Netflix programming when traveling around the EU. Rules just passed to let customers "carry" their copyrights with them while traveling, but that will end next year, as spotted by Politico. Currently, if you live in the UK and visit France, you can only access the French version of Netflix. New EU legislation, however, will allow you to access the library that you would normally find in your home market. Brexit, though, means Brits will lose out on these benefits starting March 29th, 2019.