'Mario Kart' Monopoly will have you racing to buy properties

Hasbro's Super Mario Bros.-themed Monopoly looks delightful enough as it is, but it might feel a bit lacking if you prefer the kart-driving version of the beloved Italian plumber. The good news is that you won't have to make do with the ordinary Mario Monopoly -- not when toy and board game giant has released Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart. Like its predecessor, it incorporates Kart characters and twists into the game. You can choose from the Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi and Toad Mario Kart tokens, which all have specific powers and abilities. When the Toad token player rolls a Power-Up Boost, for instance, all players must pay them one coin.
Aside from the tokens and power-ups, you can also purchase Kart-themed properties, including Rainbow Road and Bower's Castle. And when you pass Go, you don't just collect
$200 Kart coins, you also trigger a race where you can compete against the other players for the "Grand Prix" card. Of course, you'll have to do all those while dodging banana peels and tossing shells, because it wouldn't be fun otherwise. Monopoly Mario Kart edition is now available at GameStop for $25. It'll make its way to more retailers this summer, while new tokens, including Bowser, Donkey Kong and Yoshi will be out this fall.