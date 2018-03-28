'Mario Kart' Monopoly will have you racing to buy properties

Aside from the tokens and power-ups, you can also purchase Kart-themed properties, including Rainbow Road and Bower's Castle. And when you pass Go, you don't just collect $200 Kart coins, you also trigger a race where you can compete against the other players for the "Grand Prix" card. Of course, you'll have to do all those while dodging banana peels and tossing shells, because it wouldn't be fun otherwise. Monopoly Mario Kart edition is now available at GameStop for $25. It'll make its way to more retailers this summer, while new tokens, including Bowser, Donkey Kong and Yoshi will be out this fall.