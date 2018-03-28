Massachusetts halts five ICOs for defying financial rules

The companies in question haven't responded to requests for comment so far.

You might have seen this coming. SEC head Jay Clayton has been calling for cryptocurrencies to be regulated like regular securities, and it was likely that at least some state officials would agree. As it is, there's little doubt that the ICO world is full of bandwagoners who either don't understand much about financial regulation or are running scams. Moves like this can only do so much when there still aren't many rules surrounding ICOs, but they might lead some companies to think twice before rushing in.