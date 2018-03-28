Riot revamps EU 'League of Legends' circuit to retain pro players

The reforms also increase the base salary to €60,000 (about $74,000), and pros are now included in the revenue sharing system to reward them when the LCS does well. There's also a player development platform due for 2019 that should help players refine their skills and become "well-rounded individuals." Given the Overwatch League's troubles with players both in and outside of matches, it's not surprising that Riot would like to avoid its own share of drama.

As in North America, the aim remains the same: Riot wants to create stability, even if it risks dropping major teams. Leagues like LCS are now major businesses, and that means creating a more predictable structure where viewers have good reasons to keep watching.