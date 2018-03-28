‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season two somehow looks darker than the first

Throughout the trailer we see familiar faces. The Commander (Joseph Fiennes) and his wife (Yvonne Strahovski) fight about the repercussions of Offred's leaving. Moira (Samira Wiley) protests in Canada, where she escaped to last season. We also see Ofglen/Emily (Alexis Bledel) and Janine (Madeline Brewer) in what must be the Colonies -- the place misbehaving handmaids are sent to work. And Nick (Max Minghella), the likely father of Offred's unborn child, is seen saying he's trying to protect her, while suspicion appears to mount on those within the Commander's house.

In some of the more darker images, we see the Commander holding a gun to someone's head, Nick yelling in agony, the Commander whipping something or someone with a belt and dozens of handmaids in nooses.

The first season of The Handmaid's Tale was a big success for Hulu, winning a number of Emmys and Golden Globes. Season two debuts April 25th.