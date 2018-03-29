Bumble sues Tinder's owners for stealing company secrets

It said that when Match found out other companies were interested in either acquiring Bumble or investing in it, Match filed that patent lawsuit to make the dating service less appealing to rival buyers and investors. The company is also suing Match for publishing "false or disparaging information about it" and claiming that it infringed Match's intellectual property in that lawsuit.

More importantly, Bumble is accusing Match of stealing the trade secrets it requested during their acquisition talks. Match reportedly asked for confidential info to be able to provide a higher offer, but once it got its hands on those details, it never proposed a better deal. Bumble believes Match only requested for its trade secrets for "the financial benefit of its dating app businesses."

Bumble is now asking for $400 million in damages, along with a permanent injunction preventing Match, its properties and affiliates from using the trade secrets it provided. The dating service clearly hasn't blocked its competitor yet: it's striking back and facing Match head on.