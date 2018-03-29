'No Man's Sky' comes to Xbox this summer alongside huge update

No Man's Sky is coming to Xbox One this summer and it's bringing a massive update, called "Next", with it. It's so massive, in fact, that it's even got its own logo. There's no word on what it'll include, but previous updates Foundation, Pathfinder and Atlas Rises all drastically built upon the scope of the game, so you can expect significant additions. Speaking to Kotaku, game founder Sean Murray said Next will be "by far our biggest update so far."