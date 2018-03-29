‘Serial’ podcast subject Adnan Syed is granted a retrial

Today, Adnan Syed's appeal in his case was affirmed by the Court of Special Appeals of Maryland. https://t.co/kMALyCmTGq — Serial (@serial) March 29, 2018

Prosecutors had appealed the ruling, but a panel upheld the grant for retrial, Variety reported. Syed had been convicted in 2000 of murdering his girlfriend Hae Min Lee and served a life sentence in prison thereafter until Serial extensively investigated his case in its 2014 first season. Two years later, a lower court judge ruled that Syed's previous attorney hadn't cross-examined a cell tower expert acting as key witness about the reliability of phone location data, which had placed him near the victim's burial site, which had been the basis of his appeal.

"Accordingly, Syed's murder conviction must be vacated, and because Syed's convictions for kidnapping, robbery, and false imprisonment are predicated on his commission of Hae's murder, these convictions must be vacated as well. The instant case will be remanded for a new trial on all charges against Syed," the panel wrote in its statement.