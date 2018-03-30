Twitter will host Final Four 'watch parties' with live analysis

On board for these parties are analysts Brendan Haywood, Candace Parker and Andy Katz as well as reporters Allie LaForce and Dana Jacobson. Video will be of them reacting to the games while tweets related to March Madness will appear below. The first Watch Party will begin on Saturday, March 31st at 6PM Eastern, when Michigan and Loyola Chicago go head to head. The Watch Party will continue during the Kansas/Villanova game Saturday night and during the final game on Monday.

You can join the Watch Party here and through the NCAA's @marchmadness Twitter account.