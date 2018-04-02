Facebook promises to delete unpublished videos

Now that Facebook has been outed as keeping videos you've recorded but never published, the social media has promised to actually delete them. Last week, the sister of a New York Magazine writer found old videos that should have been cleaned off the site buried in her downloaded Facebook data archive. Facebook today apologized for this issue and told Select/All that it would delete the video content it should have in the first place.
"We investigated a report that some people were seeing their old draft videos when they accessed their information from our Download Your Information tool," a Facebook spokesman told New York Magazine. "We discovered a bug that prevented draft videos from being deleted. We are deleting them and apologize for the inconvenience." It's not clear how widespread the issue is, nor whether there is a way to make sure that videos have been deleted. We've reached out to Facebook and will update this post when we hear back.