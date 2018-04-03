Square Enix pledges to fix the PC version of 'Chrono Trigger'

Square Enix is going to make it right for Chrono Trigger fans. In late February, the publisher dropped the classic JRPG onto Steam, but it was the oft-derided mobile port from six years ago -- not the original SNES game from 1995. To right that wrong, Square Enix will patch the game with an option to switch between the current visuals and "the original graphical style" of the game.
There will be "a number" of updates beyond this, with the graphics-and-UI-related one dropping between now and the middle of April. Previously, modders took matters into their own hands and addressed the gaffe. What the other patches will entail is anyone's guess.