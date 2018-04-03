Intel brings a six-core i9 CPU to laptops

Additionally, Intel is also launching new 8th generation chips targeted at mainstream laptops and desktops today. They're not nearly as exciting as the company's higher-end options, or even its low-powered ultraportable options, but they're still notable upgrades for average shoppers. They include new Core i3 and i5 chips, as well as an i7 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.5Ghz. On the desktop side, there are low power chips that would be ideal for home theater PCs and less demanding uses, along with new i3 and i5 models that'll likely end up in computers on Walmart shelves. Many of those still offer six cores though, so they're still an upgrade from the last generation.