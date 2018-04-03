Show More Results

Latest in Security

Image credit: Dado Ruvic / Reuters
Police are responding to an active shooter at YouTube headquarters

No other information is available yet.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
45m ago in Security
Dado Ruvic / Reuters

Multiple social media reports, including from YouTube employees, have indicated there is an active shooter at the company's northern California headquarters. The San Bruno Police have confirmed an active shooter at the address for the campus.

San Bruno city manager Connie Jackson told BuzzFeed News that the city received multiple emergency 911 calls about shots fired both inside the YouTube headquarters offices and from the surrounding area. The campus typically houses over 1,100 employees. CBS has live footage of the campus, and so does the news organization Circa (below):

Both the footage and at least one tweet showed employees evacuating the YouTube offices. A Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital spokesperson confirmed to NBC that it had taken in patients related to the shooting. Stanford Health Care told ABC that it is treating four to five patients.

Google's official communication Twitter account posted that they are coordinating with authorities, but had nothing to announce yet.

Developing...

