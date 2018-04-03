Police are responding to an active shooter at YouTube headquarters

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

San Bruno city manager Connie Jackson told BuzzFeed News that the city received multiple emergency 911 calls about shots fired both inside the YouTube headquarters offices and from the surrounding area. The campus typically houses over 1,100 employees. CBS has live footage of the campus, and so does the news organization Circa (below):

BREAKING: Reports of active shooter at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, CA https://t.co/gPeLJT2ELB — Circa (@Circa) April 3, 2018

Both the footage and at least one tweet showed employees evacuating the YouTube offices. A Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital spokesperson confirmed to NBC that it had taken in patients related to the shooting. Stanford Health Care told ABC that it is treating four to five patients.

Google's official communication Twitter account posted that they are coordinating with authorities, but had nothing to announce yet.

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

Developing...