Zuckerberg says that nobody got fired over Cambridge Analytica mess

Has anyone been fired in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal?

Mark Zuckerberg: I have not. At the end of the day this is my responsibility. I'm not looking to throw anyone else under the bus for mistakes that we've made here. — Recode (@Recode) April 4, 2018

Zuckerberg won't be firing himself, either. Separately, he was asked if he still feels like he's the best person to run Facebook ('Yes') and if the board discussed him stepping down as chairman ('Not that I'm aware of'). Which was, predictably, an awkward moment in a public call.

Most awkward moment on Facebook press call so far: reporter asks if board has talked about Zuckerberg stepping down. His answer: "Not that I'm aware of." Followed by 3-second silence. — Michal Lev-Ram (@mlevram) April 4, 2018

And those of you hoping that #deletefacebook made enough of a dent in the platform's userbase will be disappointed. When asked if he'd seen any change in usage from the movement, Zuckerberg said "I don't think there's been any meaningful impact that we observed. Look, it's not good. I don't want anyone be be unhappy with our service. Even if we cant measure change, it still speaks to people feeling like this is a massive breach of trust."