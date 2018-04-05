HP's convertible ZBook x360 features a six-core Xeon CPU

The company is sticking with its standard ZBook aesthetic for the x360: a metal case, sharp lines and a lack of ostentatious design. Its 15.6-inch display can be configured in 1080p, as well as 4K with HP's "DreamColor" technology, which supports 100 percent of the Adobe RGB spectrum and offers a bright 600 nits of performance. And if a six-core Xeon is too much, you can also opt for an 8th-gen Core i5 and six-core i7 CPU. The ZBook x360 should also last you a while with up to 16 hours of battery life, according to HP, and it can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

If you're not in the mood for a convertible, there's the new ZBook Studio Mobile Workstation, which includes all of the above specs in a traditional workstation. It's also significantly lighter than the x360, clocking in a 4.5-pounds compared to the convertible's five pounds. The ZBook 15v, meanwhile, is a bit chunkier at 4.7 pounds, and gives you the option of NVIDIA P600. And if you don't care about size at all, there's always HP's mainstay ZBook 15 and 17, which weigh in at 5.8 pounds and 7 pounds, respectively. With more room, though, the 17-inch model can fit in more powerful NVIDIA P5200 graphics.