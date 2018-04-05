Uber halts some service in Greece following stricter rules

The new rules require that every trip starts and ends in a fleet partner's specified headquarters or parking space -- the opposite of UberX's ever-changing start and stop points. The measures also require a registry of all ridesharing platforms and their passengers. Notably, these rules don't apply to taxis.

We wouldn't expect a quick resolution. As elsewhere in Europe, ridesharing companies face staunch opposition from some governments and incumbent taxi companies. While Uber and its supporters see ridesharing as disrupting antiquated business models, some officials and taxi companies see it as skirting the rules -- it's not always subject to the same licensing and safety requirements. Uber may be more cooperative with cities under new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (it would frequently ignore or defy laws under Kalanick), but it would still have to orchestrate a major change in legislation to operate its usual services in Athens.