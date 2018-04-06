The Morning After: Virgin Galactic and Fleetwood Mac

Boosted by ARKit.Snapchat's iPhone X-exclusive Lenses look more realistic than usual

With its latest update, Snapchat is ready to take advantage of the iPhone X's TrueDepth camera for more realistic Lens special effects. That should make for a tighter face-tracking fit, just like Apple's own Animoji, and provide a way for you to stunt on everyone else who won't have access to these lenses.

Can you keep waiting?Apple's redesigned Mac Pro is scheduled to arrive in 2019

Apple has revealed to TechCrunch that the modular workstation is now slated to ship in 2019, rather than this year, as many expected. In the meantime, Apple has hired many of the creatives who need such a device to find out more about their workflow and design the machine to fit them perfectly -- when it finally arrives, six years after the last refresh.

Put a helmet on -- you gotta see this.'Alex's Sci-Fi World' is a beautiful piece of VR animation

There are many impressive animated VR shorts online, but Nick Summers' favorite is Alex's Sci-Fi World by Matt Schaefer. It's a neon-soaked delight that you should absolutely watch on YouTube or using a Rift and the original Quill file.

The purple dragon is back.'Spyro' trilogy remake announced for Xbox One and PS4

Activision and Toys for Bob have unveiled the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which reworks the first three Insomniac-made games (Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage and Spyro: Year of the Dragon) for PS4 and Xbox One. Similar to last year's Crash Bandicoot refresh, it returns players to a world full of original levels that have been rebuilt for new-gen gaming. The Trilogy returns September 21st for $40.

Richard Branson said the company is 'back on track.'Virgin Galactic completes first powered test flight since 2014 crash

The VSS Unity flew without a problem yesterday, shooting above Mojave Air and Space Port at up to Mach 1.87. All went well in Virgin Galactic's first powered flight since the 2014 test that killed one of its pilots. Check out the video right here.

More indies.'Firewatch' and 'Don't Starve' are coming to Nintendo Switch

Need more Switch games to hold you over until Smash Bros. arrives? Campo Santo announced that its Firewatch adventure will come to the console "soon," while Don't Starve developer Klei is bringing its game bundle to the machine next week, on April 12th.

