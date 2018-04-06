Twitter changes may bring major issues for third-party apps

The third-party devs say that when their apps open a connection to Twitter, currently, they get a continuous stream of updates. Push notifications, they say, is done on their own servers, which generate the messages you see on your devices. Timeline updates use that stream directly on your mobile or desktop apps. The new Account Activity API is currently in beta, but developers haven't been given access. Even if they had been, say the devs, push notifications are limited to 35 Twitter accounts at the standard level, and there's no pricing given for Enterprise-level service. The developers say that they need to deliver notifications to "hundreds of thousands of customers."

While Twitter hasn't always taken to supporting third-party apps like these, it could be that the company has plans to give them useful access to the API in the near future. We've reached out to Twitter and will update this post when we hear back.