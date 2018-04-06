YouTube's live TV service now streams in Firefox

It's not exactly a surprise that YouTube is making the service available on Firefox before Chrome's other rivals. As 9to5Google noted, the browser recently regained some of the users it lost to Google's browser, thanks to Quantum's launch. Mozilla said 170 million people installed Quantum, which is twice as fast as previous versions, a month after it debuted and that 44 percent of those users came from Chrome. Google didn't mention when YouTube TV will become accessible on Opera or Edge, but at least you now have two browsers to choose from when you want to watch CNN, Cartoon Network, MLB games and the service's other offerings.