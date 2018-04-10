Instagram 'Focus' fakes portrait mode on single-camera phones

You no longer need dual cameras or a Pixel 2 to take DSLR-like portrait photos with your phone... provided you're using Instagram. The social service has rolled out a Focus camera mode that will soften the background the moment it detects a face in the scene, giving you that portrait mode effect no matter how many cameras your phone has. It's available on the iPhone 6S and newer Apple devices, as well as "select" Android handsets.
On top of this, iOS users are getting an @mention sticker option in Stories. It's a small addition, but it lets you plug a friend or draw their attention while you're recounting your day. There's no mention of when it might be available for Android users, but we wouldn't expect a lengthy wait.