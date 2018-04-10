LG's flagship G7 will launch in May

LG's artificial intelligence technology, ThinQ, first made its way to the Korean company's phones as part of the V30S. Now, the brand has confirmed that ThinQ is also coming to LG's flagship G-series, specifically the G7 that's debuting in New York on May 2nd and Seoul on May 3rd. According to the company's announcement, the G7 ThinQ's 'Empathic AI' -- that's how LG describes its artificial intelligence, which it says is capable of human-like thinking to a certain extent -- is better than its predecessor's. We'll have to wait for the device's official launch to know how exactly it's better than the V30's, though.