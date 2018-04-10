Uber gathered driver feedback to overhaul the app they use

Most obvious is the earnings tracker, which sits front and center at the top of the screen. Instead of harassing drivers with text messages, there's now a 'status bar' at the bottom that indicates good market conditions (more fares, better rates, etc) and highlight those locations on the map. Other changes reshuffle information delivery: Offers for insurance and motorist classes are sent to an in-app inbox, while a driver's rating page now lists compliments and the total number of trips in addition to complaints to present a more holistic and human picture.

The new app version also has a fix for a connectivity issue that prevented drivers from finishing rides without a signal, making dropping fares off in internet dead zones a problem. Now the app will record the driver's GPS location when ending a ride and upload it later.

While Uber has likely been working on this update for awhile, it's also a convenient time to cozy up for drivers now that the company's autonomous car project has been delayed after last month's fatal crash.