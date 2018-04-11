Google Lens can identify dog and cat breeds

Now that the Android-first Google Lens has finally rolled out to iOS devices, nearly all mobile users can appreciate its newest feature: Identifying pet breeds. Yes, the might of artificial intelligence has been mustered to determine what kind of dog or cat is in the photo you just took.
You can also use Lens to comb through your photos searching by particular breed, species (including animals that aren't cats or dogs) or emoji. Which could be helpful if you want to find the latest pic of your sibling's pet but don't want to sift through your entire camera roll. The announcement came with a few reminders of what Google Lens could already do, like make photo books or videos of your favorite weird animals.