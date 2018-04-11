'The Spy' is Netflix's chronicle of Israeli secret agent Eli Cohen

Netflix's latest original series is a true-life spy story. The Spy chronicles Eli Cohen, who lived in Damascus and was spying for Israel in the '60s, according to Deadline. Cohen's cover was blown and he was publicly hanged in 1965. Writing and directing duties are being handled by Gideon Raff, who created the program that Showtime's Homeland series was based upon. As for who's in front of the camera, Sacha Baron Cohen will play the lead role.