Zero Motorcycles is building the powertrain for an electric T-Rex

The gasoline version of Campagna's T-Rex 16SP, powered by a 160 horsepower BMW 1649 cc engine, can hit 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds, and corner with 1.3G of lateral acceleration. That performance comes at quite a price, starting at $66,000, and an electric version might cost even more. Zero motorbikes, are known being fun to ride but more expensive than regular motorcycles. Like EVs, they can't go as far as gas-powered bikes, but Zero recently introduced fast-charging to make that less of a problem.

Campagna said the electric T-Rex (e-Rex?) will be an "even more dynamic and unique offering" than its other exotic models. It will unveil the prototype at the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show starting April 20th, and show off an even more advanced version this summer.