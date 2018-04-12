'Jessica Jones' gets a third season at Netflix

Netflix was clearly confident Jessica Jones' second season would be a hit, and it appears that belief was well-founded. The streaming giant has renewed Marvel's jaded investigator-slash-superhero show for a third season just a month after the second string of episodes premiered on March 8th. There's no date or casting details, but it could take a while before the saga continues -- remember, the second season arrived more than two years after the series' November 2015 premiere.