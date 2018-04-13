HBO renews 'Silicon Valley' for a sixth season

HBO announced this week that it's renewing Silicon Valley for a sixth season. Season five, which premiered last month, is the first without TJ Miller, who tweeted his support of the Erlich Bachman-free season earlier this year, saying, "See - told you the show would be better without me on it." Miller was recently arrested and charged with calling in a fake bomb threat.
We just keep coming back for more. #Season6 #SiliconValleyHBO pic.twitter.com/nn7unqfN9F— Silicon Valley (@SiliconHBO) April 12, 2018
HBO also renewed the Bill Hader-led comedy series Barry, the first season of which premiered in March. "While Barry has delighted audiences with its deft interplay of comedy and drama, Silicon Valley remains as brilliantly and frighteningly prescient as ever," Amy Gravitt, executive VP of HBO programming, said in a statement. "We're thrilled that these two smart, funny shows are returning for another season."