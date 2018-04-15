'Sea of Thieves' updates will focus on new maps, not perks

The first wave of new material arrives in May, including The Hungering Deep (which focuses on a "new AI threat" and a special event) as well as weekly events that bring "new mechanics" and rewards. In the summer, you'll get both a new ship type through Cursed Sails as well as a new region in Forsaken Shores. Both of those later updates will once again toss in new gameplay dynamics, AI enemies and rewards.

Rare was careful to warn that its plans would remain "fluid," but maintained that all new content will be free. It doesn't want to split the player base, and that means ensuring that everyone is on the same page.

This won't necessarily change your mind if you weren't already inclined to swashbuckling. However, it's an acknowledgment of a recurring problem we've seen with games like Destiny 2: when the experience centers around cooperative play, you need a steady stream of new content to keep players interested. A good underlying concept will only go so far if gamers have no reason to come back.