Alibaba is the latest Chinese internet giant to test self-driving cars

According to the South China Morning Post, which is owned by Alibaba, the company has been conducting regular road tests of self-driving vehicles and has the capability to perform open road trials. It's looking to develop Level 4 autonomous technology, meaning that under certain conditions, the car can operate on its own without human involvement. Alibaba has previously formed partnerships with SAIC Motor and Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen to equip cars with its AliOS operating system.