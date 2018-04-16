Budget TV service Philo now streams on Amazon and Apple devices

The streaming service, which is supported by smaller cable channel companies like AMC and Discovery, has survived because of its impressively low subscription fees. It undercuts even its cheapest rivals with a $16/month price. Of course, that means that the offerings on Philo are limited. There are no sports channels (or big cable channels that have a lot of sports on them), news networks or local affiliates.

Instead, Philo counts smaller cable channels like Comedy Central, The Food Network and TLC among its offerings. The company is also now supporting TV Anywhere authentication with all of its apps except for OWN. According to CNET, that support is coming soon. TV Anywhere allows users to log into standalone apps, rather than solely viewing the content through the provider — in this case, Philo. Cable networks' apps often provide extra bonus content that can't be found on third-party streaming services.

Philo's audience isn't as broad as Hulu's or YouTube TV's, as a result of its skinny cable bundle. However, at such a low price, it's a great option for budget-conscious consumers who love these second-tier channels.