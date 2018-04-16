Tesla may be purposefully undercounting worker injuries

By law, the company has to report any injuries sustained on its property that result in missed work, job performance restrictions or medical treatment beyond first aid. But according to Reveal's findings, the company has frequently labeled such injuries as "personal medical" cases, meaning they don't have to be reported. "I saw injuries on there like broken bones and lacerations that they were saying were not recordable" said one safety professional. "I saw a lot of stuff that was like, 'Wow, this is crazy.'"

Former managers claimed that they had pointed out a number of safety issues to their superiors. Many of those, however, were dismissed. For cases like using more yellow or posting more signs to denote areas that require extra caution, higher-ups said Elon Musk didn't like those things. Same for wearing safety shoes.

For its part, Tesla has denied the claims, saying it tallies injuries accurately, provides adequate training and is very concerned with workers' safety. "Anybody who walks through our doors into this factory is our responsibility, and we care about them," Laurie Shelby, Tesla's VP of environment, health and safety, told Reveal. "I have a passion for safety and it's about caring." In a statement to Reveal, Tesla said that the report was "an ideologically motivated attack by an extremist organization working directly with union supporters to create a calculated disinformation campaign against Tesla."

You can read the full report here. We've reached out to Tesla and we'll update this post if we receive more information.