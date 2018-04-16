Weibo reverses planned purge of LGBT content

According to What's on Weibo, thousands of users responded to the plan to include gay content in Weibo's three-month purge with the hashtag, "I am gay." The reversal of the company's plans around LGBT content was met with positive responses, reports What's on Weibo, including the @LGBT account on the service which claimed this was a "step forward" in showing "respect for people who are different." While this news may be heartening for LGBT Weibo users, the Chinese government still has the right to shut down products and services at will if it feels there is a security risk. Hopefully the protests and new Weibo decision will stick, however.