Sonos will sell red, yellow and green One speakers for a limited time

The Hay Sonos One Limited Edition Collection features hues in line with Hay's 2018 palette. "Color is one of the most important tools in the design process, and it was very important we didn't just create a color scale that looked beautiful," Hay co-founder Mette Hay said in a statement. "Colors can hide completely and disappear or provide contrast." In 2015, Sonos launched a blue speaker in partnership with Blue Note Records.

Though there's a pink option in the image above, The Verge reports that it won't actually be for sale. The Hay line of Sonos One speakers will be available in September and the speakers are priced at $229.