Sonos will sell red, yellow and green One speakers for a limited time

Sonos speakers, for the most part, have been limited to two shades, black and white, which is a result of the brand's desire for its devices to blend in with the home rather than stand out. Well those looking for a little bit of color now have their opportunity as Sonos has just announced a partnership with Danish brand Hay, resulting in a speaker line with red, yellow and green options.
The Hay Sonos One Limited Edition Collection features hues in line with Hay's 2018 palette. "Color is one of the most important tools in the design process, and it was very important we didn't just create a color scale that looked beautiful," Hay co-founder Mette Hay said in a statement. "Colors can hide completely and disappear or provide contrast." In 2015, Sonos launched a blue speaker in partnership with Blue Note Records.
Though there's a pink option in the image above, The Verge reports that it won't actually be for sale. The Hay line of Sonos One speakers will be available in September and the speakers are priced at $229.