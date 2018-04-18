Google Chrome may now support Oculus Rift

Chrome added WebVR support for its Daydream headsets in Chrome for Android in February 2017, then introduced mobile virtual reality web browsing back in September. Adding Oculus Rift to the desktop version of Chrome seems to have come out of nowhere, especially since the last non-Google headset to get more WebVR support was the Samsung Gear VR.

In any case, it will be interesting to see if Rift users start using Chrome instead of waiting for Oculus' long-awaited VR web browser, Carmel. But if you get the headset working in Google's browser, you can start with some experimental virtual reality exhibits created by the WebVR team.