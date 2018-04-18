Microsoft's AI-powered offline translation now runs on any phone

The feature was available on a handful of Android phones with AI chips before, but Microsoft has optimized the algorithms to run on most any modern phone's processor.

The AI-capable offline packs are available in Translator's "most popular" languages, with more on the way. Windows device support is also in the cards. This certainly isn't the first use of offline AI, but it hints at what you can expect down the road. Now that many phones have processing power to spare, you might only need cloud-based AI for the most demanding tasks.