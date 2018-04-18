SpaceX launches NASA's planet-finding spacecraft TESS

NASA's TESS spacecraft will remain in an elongated orbit of the Earth, 67,000 miles away at the very least to keep it well outside of the Van Allen radiation belts. While it can keep an eye on an area 400 times greater than Kepler's field of view, it will focus on finding planets from nearby systems, collecting data on their mass, size, density and orbit. NASA's goal is to use TESS to look for more rocky, Earth-like habitable worlds in Goldilocks zones, after all, that are relatively close to our own.

Update: SpaceX has also successfully landed Falcon 9's first stage on the "Of Course I Still Love You" drone ship. It's the company's 24th successful landing on a barge in the middle of the ocean.