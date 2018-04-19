Netflix’s Snapchat-like trailers are now on iOS

Last month, Netflix announced that it would be bringing previews to its mobile app and as of today, they're now available. Each one is around 30 seconds long and in a vertical format, giving them a Snapchat or Instagram Story-type feel, and they're contained in a new dedicated preview section on the app. Just scroll through the circular thumbnails to find previews you'd like to see and once you're watching one, you can play the movie or show from that screen, add it to your list or swipe over to the next preview.