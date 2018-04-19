Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
Netflix’s Snapchat-like trailers are now on iOS

The 30-second previews are formatted vertically.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
30m ago
Netflix

Last month, Netflix announced that it would be bringing previews to its mobile app and as of today, they're now available. Each one is around 30 seconds long and in a vertical format, giving them a Snapchat or Instagram Story-type feel, and they're contained in a new dedicated preview section on the app. Just scroll through the circular thumbnails to find previews you'd like to see and once you're watching one, you can play the movie or show from that screen, add it to your list or swipe over to the next preview.

Netflix introduced video previews to its TV experience last year. The new mobile previews are currently only available on iOS, but the company says they'll launch on Android sometime soon.

