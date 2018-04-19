Verizon adds location tracking to its parental control app

Apple announced earlier this year that it would soon introduce tools that will give parents more control over their kids' phone usage and screen time.

A basic Verizon Smart Family subscription costs $5 per month and it will get you the majority of the capability offerings. But if you want to use the location tracking feature and the alerts that come with it, you'll have to spring for the $10 per month premium subscription. "Being a parent in today's digital world can be daunting, but it doesn't have to be," Verizon Senior Product Manager Susie Fernandes said in a statement. "We created Verizon Smart Family to give parents the tools they need to help them raise tech savvy kids with a healthy and responsible approach to screen time and content viewing." You can learn more about the tools here.