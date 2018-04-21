GSMA puts eSIM work 'on hold' due to US collusion investigation

All three parties have so far said they're cooperating with the Justice Department, although Verizon previously tried to downplay it by saying it was "much ado about nothing" and just a "difference of opinion" with unnamed phone equipment makers.

The technology replaces the usual card with a chip that uses software to associate you with a given service provider. On top of freeing up room inside devices (crucial for wearables like the Apple Watch or Gear S3), it makes it much easier to switch carriers -- you could sign up for a new network without even talking to another human being. And it's that last part that reportedly has the companies scared. Many networks thrive on cultivating loyalty, whether it's by locking you in through payment plans or just requiring that you stay in touch. If you could use an eSIM to leave in a heartbeat, carriers might lose a lot of that loyalty and would have to compete more aggressively for your business.