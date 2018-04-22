Battle royale hybrid 'Darwin Project' is now free to play

If you already bought the Early Access title, you'll get a Founder's Pack with a slew of cosmetic items. Should you want a refund, you can ask for one in the coming days as long as you're in line with Steam's policies. And before you ask: much like Fortnite, nothing you buy in-game will give you an edge over rival players.

There's no certainty the gratis gameplay will help, but it underscores how cutthroat the battle royale landscape has become. Outside of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, it's hard for paid games to break through no matter how innovative their concepts may be. This at least gets Darwin Project's foot in the door, and might keep existing fans from drifting away.