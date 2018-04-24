Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows

Viacom is also producing another season of comedy show Girl Code, another short-form version of an old MTV title featuring female actresses, musicians and stand-up comics. Snapchat is launching season 2 in March and will air the rest of the 12-episode series in May. In addition to these two returning properties, Viacom is also producing a Snap version of Promposal, which showcases the grandest and craziest prom-proposals ever recorded.

You can also expect to see more Our Stores on Snapchat's Discover page whenever Viacom holds one of its major events, which include Kids Choice Awards, the VMAs, MTV TV & Movie Awards, CMT Awards and the BET Awards. Viacom said in its announcement: